Woman, dog found dead in overnight house fire in Deer Park, authorities say

DEER PARK, Texas – A woman and her dog died in a house fire that broke out in Deer Park early Monday.

It happened at the north end of the city at Center Street and East 2nd Street.

Firefighters with Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department found a woman on the ground in her kitchen as they worked to put out the fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The woman’s dog was also found dead at the scene.

Officers with Deer Park Police Department believe there is no evidence of criminal behavior. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

