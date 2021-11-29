VIDEO: Police searching for thief who snatched package right out of woman’s hands in southwest Houston

Houston police are searching for a suspect who is responsible for a package theft in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for a man who stole a package from a woman outside an office building in southwest Houston in October.

The robbery happened at the 8700 block of Commerce Park Drive on Oct. 26.

Surveillance video showed the robber parked his gray Ford F-250 in reverse and got out of the truck as a woman was retrieving a package from a UPS driver, according to police.

The robber ran toward the woman as she was approaching the steps of the nearby office building and snatched the package from her and fled.

Surveillance video also showed the woman chasing the robber as he hopped in the Ford F-250 truck driven by another suspect and fled the scene.

Police say the suspect is possibly 30-35 years of age, wearing blue jogger pants and sweatshirt, and a blue New York Yankees cap. Police did not provide a description of the other suspect who drove the getaway truck.

Watch it on video below.

Ad

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.