Teen shot by suspect while attempting to sell Sony PlayStation 5, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 19-year-old man who was attempting to sell his Sony PlayStation 5 was allegedly shot by a suspect who may have thought it was a better idea to steal it.
Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a robbery call in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre lane shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a teen suffering a gunshot to the left side of his body.
The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
A lieutenant at the scene said the teen had listed the video game online, and the suspect pretended to be an interested customer, but pulled a gun once the two met up.
The suspect remains at large. He did not get away with the game, which was found covered in mud at the scene.
The HCSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
A search online shows the PlayStation 5 ranges in price from $500 - $1,000.