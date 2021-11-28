Teen shot by suspect while attempting to sell Sony PlayStation 5, deputies say

A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot by a suspect who was attempting to steal his PlayStation 5.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 19-year-old man who was attempting to sell his Sony PlayStation 5 was allegedly shot by a suspect who may have thought it was a better idea to steal it.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a robbery call in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre lane shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a teen suffering a gunshot to the left side of his body.

The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A lieutenant at the scene said the teen had listed the video game online, and the suspect pretended to be an interested customer, but pulled a gun once the two met up.

The suspect remains at large. He did not get away with the game, which was found covered in mud at the scene.

Sony PlayStation 5 left at scene. (KPRC)

The HCSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

A search online shows the PlayStation 5 ranges in price from $500 - $1,000.