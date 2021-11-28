It’s back! Houston SPCA, Neiman Marcus hosts 33rd annual ‘Homes for the Holidays’ event at Galleria

The furry friends are back! Neiman Marcus and Houston SPCA teamed up once again for the 33rd annual Homes for the Holidays, presenting adoptable kittens and puppies that will be on display in the retail’s notable magical storefront windows. The event, one of Houston’s cutest, well-known holiday traditions, will take place every weekend starting now until Dec 12, and a daily schedule will go into effect from Dec. 17 until Dec. 23.

Homes for the Holidays (Houston SPCA)

Last year, the event went virtual due to the pandemic. This year, Houston Galleria shoppers will be able to admire the animals as they cheerfully play and nap behind the holiday storefront windows. Neiman Marcus will donate $5 for every furry friend, puppy or kitten adopted to the Houston SPCA.

According to the SPCA, the pet adoption package includes:

- the pet’s microchip

- spay or neuter surgery

- up-to-date vaccinations

- a free wellness veterinary exam at any VCA Animal Hospital

- a free sample-sized bag of Hill’s Science Diet

Those who are looking to adopt will have a variety to choose from for their soon-to-be furry family member.

Adoption fees for puppies are $195, kittens are $75, and adult dogs are $95

To view a list of available animals, check here. To find out more information on the Homes for the Holidays adoption event visit here.