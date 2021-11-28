Caught on camera: Suspect wanted in motorcycle theft in north Harris County

Surveillance photos released from Constable Mark Herman's Office of suspect wanted in motorcycle theft.

HARRIS COUNTY – Surveillance photos have been released of a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a home in north Harris County,

On Nov. 5, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a theft call at a residence located in the 2900 block of Crossfell Road.

Upon arrival, the deputy was told that an unknown suspect stole a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle from the driveway.

Video surveillance captured the incident and images of the suspect, who was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

“If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” Constable Herman said.