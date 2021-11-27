Oilers legend Curley Culp passes away at age 75

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Oilers “Luv Ya Blue” family has lost one of its legends with the passing Saturday of Hall of Fame nose tackle Curley Culp. Culp’s wife Collette announced her husband had died on Twitter Saturday morning.

On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp early this morning. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

Collette Bloom Culp

As KPRC 2 Sports reported last week, Culp had announced on his Twitter page that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer and asked those who were interested to donate to a local cancer organization.

To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13. — Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 16, 2021

Culp came to Houston in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and played with the Oilers beginning in 1974 through the Luv Ya Blue era that saw the Oilers fan base embrace the players and the team. Culp was a star on the Oilers defense alongside fellow Hall of Famer Robert Brazile and Elvin Bethea. All played under the legendary head coach Bum Phillips.

Culp, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, won a Super Bowl title while a member of the Chiefs where he played from 1968 through 1974.