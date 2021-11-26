What is Small Business Saturday? How Houstonians can support their hometown stores

HOUSTON – This year’s shopping holiday is a special one for small businesses all over the Houston-area.

While Black Friday sales are still lingering at big-box stores, smaller, local stores have the opportunity to have their own sales and supporting them helps the local economy at the same time.

According to a survey from LendingTree and the National Retail Federation, 58.1 million Americans are planning to shop local this year and are estimated to spend an average of $305. Many Americans, about 63% to be exact, say the coronavirus pandemic has strengthened their loyalty to small businesses.

How did Small Business Saturday became a holiday for business owners?

American Express launched the holiday back in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It became a way to redirect shoppers to local stores which helps boost the economy.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution a year after the first-ever Small Business Saturday. Since then, it is recognized in all 50 states today.

How can you support small businesses this year?

This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still lingering, many small businesses are still struggling to keep up.

Here are ways to support a business while you shop:

BUY GIFT CARDS - Ask the store personnel if they offer gift cards for sale. Not only do they make perfect gifts, but they also support the business in a big way.

WRITE REVIEWS - One of the best ways to boost a small business is leaving honest reviews. This is a way for other residents in the local area to know that those businesses remain open for your service.

SHOP ONLINE - Most small businesses do operate online, and sometimes they have better deals! Some stores also offer in-store pickup.

SPREAD THE WORD, TELL A FRIEND - Word of mouth is powerful!

For a list of small businesses, you can find your local Chamber of Commerce here.

Houstonians, spread the word! If you are planning to shop on Small Business Saturday, what stores are you planning to visit? Tell us in the comments below!