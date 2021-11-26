Some Old Spice, Secret aerosol antiperspirants recalled for having cancer-causing ingredient, FDA says

A voluntary recall has been issued by the Procter & Gamble Company for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants for having the presence of benzene, according to the FDA.

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen. The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” the FDA said on their website.

The following products have been recalled: