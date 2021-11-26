Some Old Spice, Secret aerosol antiperspirants recalled for having cancer-causing ingredient, FDA says

A voluntary recall has been issued by the Procter & Gamble Company for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants for having the presence of benzene, according to the FDA.
Benzene is classified as a carcinogen. The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans.
“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” the FDA said on their website.
The following products have been recalled:
- 012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz
- 012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
- 037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz
- 037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz
- 037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz
- 037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz
- 037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz
- 037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
- 037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ
- 037000711094 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ
- 037000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz
- 037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz
- 037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz
- 037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz
- 037000798842 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz
- 037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz
- 037000747727 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz
- 012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set