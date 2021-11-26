‘It’s not as crowded’: Black Friday kicking off with smaller lines, less crowds across Houston area

HOUSTON – Shoppers said there are smaller crowds and shorter lines for Black Friday shopping in Houston.

Instead of wall-to-wall shoppers, Houstonians said that the crowds were much more manageable than in previous years.

“It’s not as crowded as I expected it to be,” said Jeremy Manuel.

“People are really chill and mellow. We’ve been going to all the different stores, buying stuff, getting Christmas presents. It’s been pretty fun,” Darian Levine said.

The frenzy of Black Friday may be gone but Manuel said the deals are still there.

“They are really good, definitely,” Manuel said.

According to the National Retail Federation, between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year, it expects there will be nearly 2 million more shoppers than last year.