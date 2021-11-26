Houston residents asked to hold on to junk, tree waste as waste management department faces collection delays

HOUSTON – Do you have junk waste or tree waste piling up in your front yard? The City of Houston says it may take longer for crews to pick it up.

In a news release on Friday, City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department says they are experiencing “higher than anticipated” amounts of waste placed at residents’ curbs in the last month.

Currently, city crews and contractors who are assigned to pick it up are running two weeks behind schedule, city officials said.

The city wants to remind residents that the waste collections are rotated monthly; specifically, crews pick up junk waste during November and tree waste during December.

Residents who have their tree waste collected during the third or fourth week of collections are being asked to hold until next month as the city plans to conduct both collections simultaneously.

Residents are also encouraged to drop off junk waste and tree waste at nearby neighborhood depository and recycling centers. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Learn more here.