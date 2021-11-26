Crime Stoppers and HPD want to identify suspects they say broke into business, stole $19K worth of items

Surveillance photos caught two suspects -- a man and a woman - breaking into a business in the Westchase area.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man and a woman who they say broke into a business inside a multi-use building and stole $19,000 worth of items in Westchase last month.

It happened in the 11200 block of Richmond Avenue between Wilcrest Avenue and Hayes Road.

Police say at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 4, surveillance cameras caught two suspects, a male and a female, entering the business through an unlocked door, allegedly stealing $19,000 worth of items.

The business that was targeted and the items that were taken were not identified by Crime Stoppers of Houston which has offered a reward for information that leads to arrests and charges in the case.

Surveillance photos shared by Crime Stoppers show a male suspect wearing a blue hat and green shirt and a female suspect with red hair wearing a black tank top and black pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.