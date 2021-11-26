43rd annual ‘Super Feast’ overcomes supply, volunteer shortages to feed thousands of families

The Super Feast took place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Hundreds of people spent part of their Thanksgiving at the George R. Brown Convention Center serving food or picking up meals during the 43rd annual Super Feast.

The days leading up to the big event have been stressful for organizers who needed more donations and volunteers.

Several people expressed how thankful they were.

“I appreciate the city giving to the needy,” one man said.

“I’m thankful for the Lord, my family, and blessed by the days,” Matthew Lewis said.

“I’m thankful for Jesus and all the people in the community that came out and feed the homeless,” Sabrina Black said.

Around 30,000 people stood in line for a hot meal. Sabrina Black loved the turkey, dressing and pecan pie.

“Well, it was all good. It was awesome. It was awesome,” she said.

The event wouldn’t be possible without several sponsors who purchased thousands of turkeys.

Despite supply chain shortages, hundreds of families also lined up outside GRB for a food basket.

Ad

“This takes a team effort. Houston showed up and showed out because we were in critical condition,” Tomaro Bell, a volunteer with community outreach said.

Stephanie Louis is the Regional Director for the City-Wide Club of America and says several volunteers stepped up to help with the big event.

“It’s always a good feeling to be able to give back and to be in a position to do so because so many people want to help but don’t have the availability to do so,” Stephanie Louis said.

Larry Wade is a first-time volunteer.

“I saw on your station that you needed 1,500 volunteers, so I came and signed up,” Wade said.

For the past 26 years, Robert Goins has made it his mission to volunteer.

“It’s good to be back into this mood based upon what we had to deal with COVID, so we are glad to be able to serve and do face to face again,” he said.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green and Mayor Turner served others and said it was a blessing to give back.

Ad

“And this is one of those times when we can show people that we want to serve and we want them to know that we care,” Congressman Al Green said.

“When you give to someone else, you’re caring. We’ve been through some very, very tough times. I think we had people out there who waited six hours to get a food basket. People living in their cars, people come to this place to have the opportunity for a warm meal,” Lee said.

Organizers said they are already planning for this year’s Christmas dinner and providing gifts to children.