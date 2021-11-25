Organizers, volunteers prepare ahead of annual Thanksgiving Super Feast

HOUSTON – Thousands of people will eat Thanksgiving meal at George R. Brown Convention Center for the 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Super Feast.

On Wednesday, the first of hundreds of volunteers began showing up to help prepare for the feast that feeds more than 25,000 people.

On one floor, inside the dining hall, volunteers received donations and setup tables. On another floor, inside the kitchen, volunteers were busy preparing the food.

Ruth White, a volunteer explained what it means to volunteer.

“To help other people, ‘cause I know my family is well taken are of,” White said. She turns 75 today and said she feels fortunate to be able to give back to her community.

Jessica Manning, another volunteer, said, “Since I was little, I just liked helping out and it makes me happy that other people are happy.”

Cornelia Jammer-Agba, also a volunteer, explained, “Just to be able to know that somebody is going to get a meal that might not have gotten it before, and they get a chance to feel a part of Thanksgiving and we have a chance to do that.”

Stephanie Lewis is the Regional Project Director for City Wide Club of America. She has organized the feast for years.

“It means the world. Nobody will be turned away. We will provide whatever we have,” Lewis said.

More than 10,000 turkeys were donated for this dinner. Thousands of pounds of food will make the sides.

Lewis said they’re still accepting donations and volunteers. If you’d like to get involved, go to citywideclub.com. Doors open at 10 a.m. Food will be served until 2 p.m. If you’re in need, all you have to do is show up.