Operation Turkey delivers 10,000 meals to families on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – Operation Turkey delivered 10,000 meals to Houston families on Thanksgiving.

“It’s always good to give back to the community because there are people out there on Thanksgiving Day that don’t have a hot meal. They don’t have Thanksgiving turkey, they don’t have stuffing, they don’t have sweet potatoes, and we’re just giving back to them to let them know that’s there’s always someone out there caring for them,” said John Kelvaitis with Walgreens.

Hundreds of volunteers flocked to the American Legion Spring Branch Post 654 to pack hot meals, which included turkey and all the fixings.

“Our community is what we’re trying to teach and show that with their families out here, grandparents, the old veterans and the young veterans, and just people in general, we help each other out. That’s Houston strong,” said Post Commander Harold Schreffler.

Volunteers loaded up the plates and volunteer drivers delivered 10,000 meals to families in the community.

“When you know that you have and you’re blessed in your life and with the means, it’s important that you understand that not everybody has that and it’s important to give back and to be able to do it, it makes you feel good,” said volunteer Heather Reyna.

Operation Turkey was made possible thanks to Exclusive Furniture, Walgreens and the Houston Police Officer’s Union, and other sponsors.