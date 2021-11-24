Yummy! Houstonians wait in long lines for fresh pie as Thanksgiving approaches

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is coming, Houston! And what better way to celebrate than with a pie!

Houstonians all over town are weathering the chilly temperatures by getting in long lines to buy fresh-out-of-the-oven pies from some of the city’s most popular restaurants.

Several House of Pies locations is experiencing longer-than-normal lines. And at the Flying Saucer Pie Company on Crosstimbers Street, people can be seen waiting in long lines that stretch about a block away.

What type of pie is worth waiting in line for, and what is your favorite pie flavor? Tell us in the comments below.