Woman dies after struck by car in shopping center parking lot in north Houston, HPD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was hit and killed while in the parking lot of a shopping center in north Houston, police said Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened in the parking lot of Northline Commons Shopping Center on the 45 North outbound feeder road around 2:45 p.m.

Initial details were limited, however, officers said the driver involved stayed on the scene.

Video from Sky 2 showed a heavy police presence in the area. It is not yet clear how this situation will impact nearby stores.