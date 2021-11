Houston Texans head coach David Culley has been blessed with having a lot of good cooks in the family, but right now he says there’s no better cook than his wife.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy sits down regularly with Culley to discuss football. This week, in an extended interview just for members of KPRC 2 Insider, Culley shared what his favorite Thanksgiving foods are and what he learned over the years that may add years to his marriage. Find out in the video player above.