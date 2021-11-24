The ‘Spencer Solves It’ team launches Christmas miracles 2021 project

HOUSTON, Texas – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week in December.

The search for five deserving families, who really need help this year, begins now.

The holiday season is supposed to be filled with joy, love, hope, and faith.

But for some families, this past year has been filled with pain and great loss.

Loss of a husband, a father, a mother, a sister, or a brother.

There are still other families who have been crushed financially this past year by a cruel economy, loss of a job, the pandemic, or simply financial failures and devastation that has stolen Christmas away from them.

There are many families that just can’t afford a Christmas this year.

So, this year, as we have done every year for the last five years, The Spencer Solves It Team is out to save Christmas for the children with the most need in our area by kicking off our Christmas Miracles Project.

It starts with the incredible generosity of our partner, the CEO of Innovative Lazers Of Houston, Laura Alexis.

Laura, a loving mother of three, will be giving every one of our five families $1,500 in gift cards to spend any way they please.

“I just love to help people,” she said. “I almost feel selfish when I do it because it’s a wonderful feeling. It means so much to me, I just love it.”

We also send out our thanks to our second partner in this great project, Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Just as they did last year, Academy has agreed to donate brand new bicycles to every single child helped with this project.

Academy is also giving each of the five families a gift card for $1,000, which they can spend on anything at Academy.

The final piece to this beautiful project is YOU.

KPRC 2 needs viewers to write out an email, telling us the story of a family who you know has fallen on hard times and would not be able to give their children a Christmas celebration without help.

Now, it’s up to you to nominate a deserving family.

Write The Spencer Solves It team an email, telling us the story of the family, and why they need our help.

If you want to nominate your own family, go right ahead and email us.

Make sure you include the age and gender of each of the children and tell us what you all have gone through this past year.

Watch for a whole week of ‘Spencer Solves It’ Christmas Miracles in December at 6 p.m. on KPRC 2.

Merry Christmas everyone!