GIVING THANKS: KPRC 2 team shares what they are grateful for in 2021

This Thanksgiving week, we posed the question to members of our KPRC 2 team -- What are you thankful for this year?

Below you’ll see their answers, but we also want to hear from you. Tell us what you are most thankful for in 2021 in the comments section at the bottom of this article. Some responses will be used on-air on KPRC 2 News.

Anthony Yanez, KPRC 2 meteorologist

Owen Conflenti, KPRC 2 anchor

I’m grateful everyday for the health of my children, my wife, family and friends. This year, in particular, I’m thankful for a normal Thanksgiving holiday together again with family and friends. I’ll also be grateful if my Christmas gifts make it off that container ship. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all!

Kris Gutierrez, KPRC 2 anchor

I’m thankful for the health and well-being of my family and friends!

Keith Garvin, KPRC 2 anchor/reporter

Frank Billingsley, KPRC 2 chief meteorologist

I hesitated because of controversy, but, honestly, I am so thankful for the COVID vaccine. I am over 60, type A+ blood, and a cancer survivor. While nothing is perfect, the vaccine has given me a tremendous peace of mind and I am thankful that my life is getting back to normal. I wish everyone good health in the New Year!

Lauren Freeman, KPRC 2 anchor

Randy McIlvoy, KPRC 2 sports director

Thankful for a healthy family and to our new son-in law Noah, after my youngest daughter’s wedding this past summer. Also thankful for all of my work friends and relationships here at KPRC-2 as well as all of the great folks at our local high school, college and professional teams who have pressed on even during the height of the pandemic.

Khambrel Marshall, KPRC 2 meteorologist & host of Houston Newsmakers

I am thankful God’s grace and blessings in my life. I see and feel it every day through my wife and my healthy and happy family of children, grandchildren and in-laws! Amen.

Amy Davis, KPRC 2 investigative reporter

Syan Rhodes, KPRC 2 anchor/reporter

I’m thankful for the chance to safely gather with family and friends this holiday season.

Justin Stapleton, KPRC 2 meteorologist

This year in particular I am thankful to be able to get to spend Thanksgiving with my extended family for the first time in five years! It’s quite a feat because we live all over the United States and with jobs, kids, and life in general, corralling the Stapleton clan can be a task! I’m also thankful for healthy elderly parents that made it through a trying last year with COVID and ready to enjoy the grandkids this holiday!

Sabirah Rayford, KPRC 2 anchor/reporter

Sofia Ojeda, KPRC 2 anchor/reporter

I am thankful for health, family, and the Houston sunshine.

Haley Hernandez, KPRC 2 health reporter

Brandon Walker, KPRC 2 reporter

A day doesn’t progress without me expressing thanks for the chance to live. The fragility of life is a reality of which the daily news race reminds every chance it gets. Those of us who have lived to tell the tale of a near miss know how it feels to be thankful for life. I express gratitude for mine every moment my eyes place sight on the sun. Happy Thanksgiving.

Rose-Ann Aragon, KPRC 2 reporter

Deven Clarke, KPRC 2 reporter

I’m thankful for being in a position to help others through journalism. Everyday people call me with issues they want help with. I get the opportunity to make that happen. Whether it’s helping a grieving mother get justice for her child or making city leaders aware of a dangerous sinkhole, I get to tell stories that matter and often times bring forth positive change.

Bill Barajas, KPRC 2 reporter

Bill Spencer, KPRC 2 investigative reporter

Derrick Shore, Houston Life host

This year, I’m especially grateful for the chance to spend time with the people I love. To sit down and have a conversation, make eye contact in person instead of over video chat, to hug them and hold their hands — all of those once seemingly simple acts are now more important than ever.

Joe Sam, Houston Life reporter

Caroline Brown, KPRC 2 meteorologist

Every year I’m most thankful for my health and the health of my family. This year I’m also incredibly thankful that I got the opportunity to come back to my hometown of Houston and work for KPRC & for all of my new friends and family at the station. This has been my lifelong dream and I’m still pinching myself every morning that I’m forecasting for the community that I love the most.

Brittany Jeffers, KPRC 2 reporter

Zach Lashway, KPRC 2 reporter