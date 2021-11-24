CEO accused of showing inappropriate videos to 2 kids in Katy Walmart, court documents show

HOUSTON – A CEO of an oil and gas drilling company in El Campo showed inappropriate videos to two children at a Walmart store in Katy, according to allegations in court documents.

Bryan Charles Linn, 62, of Katy, is the chief executive officer at BLDS. LLC., an oil and gas drilling company. Linn is charged with displaying harmful material to a minor, a misdemeanor.

The charge stems from an alleged incident on Nov. 19 at a Walmart store in the 25100 block of Market Place Drive in Katy in which a mother reported that she was in the shoe aisle with her 7-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old daughter, and that Linn held his phone in front of the girls showing a naked woman touching herself. Documents indicate that Linn was hiding behind a stand and that when the mother told a store employee and pointed, Linn quickly left the store.

Police looked at surveillance video from the store and the parking lot and through the investigation say they learned Linn’s license plate was registered to his company. Documents show that law enforcement presented a LinkedIn profile photo of a man associated with the company BLDS. LLC. (shown below, as collected on Nov. 24, 2021) to the witness who was able to identify Linn as the man in the Walmart who showed her daughters the video.

Ad

Bryan Linn via LinkedIn profile showing company affiliation to BLDS LLC. (LinkedIn)

Linn has not yet been arrested and a court date is yet to be set.