Bigger and grander in Texas: $13.9M Memorial-area mansion has massive staircase, garden, ballroom

HOUSTON – This $13,950,000 home in the Memorial area has a bona fide ballroom, y’all.

In addition to this feature, the house at 8843 Harness Creek Lane has expansive gardens that surround this opulent estate. Inside, there are three to four bedrooms, five full and six half baths and more than 20,000 square feet of space on 1.41 acres.

The house also has a four-car oversized garage, a massive library, a wet bar/lounge, a grand gallery, a playroom and a laundry/staff room.

The backyard entertaining areas have intertwining walkways that lead to the pool and outdoor living retreat – “all looking below to a bayou setting,” according to the listing.

Take a look inside:

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

8843 Harness Creek Lane (Martha Adger/HAR.com)

See the full listing here. It’s worth a look if you love gold, wrought iron and reclaimed antiques.