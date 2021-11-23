Fort Bend County judge announces recipients of Comcast RISE Investment Fund $10K grants

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced the recipients for the second round of Comcast RISE Investment Fund $10,000 grants for small businesses owned by people of color in the Houston area.

The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, the multi-year initiative launched in October 2020 to support small businesses owned by people of color and provides the resources and tools they need to grow.

The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses owned by people of color that have been in business for three or more years with one to 25 employees.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 14, minority-owned small businesses in Harris and Fort Bend counties were eligible to apply for one of the one hundred $10,000 grants.