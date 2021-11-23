Man charged after common-law wife found shot to death at apartment complex in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Deputies said the man initially said his wife shot herself.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after deputies say his common-law wife was found shot to death at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County.

Dabreon Banks, 27, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his wife.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of East Sam Houston Parkway around 10:56 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with HSCO said Banks initially said his wife shot herself after an argument over his cellphone.

During an investigation, deputies said they learned the woman and Banks got into an argument over text messages on his phone, which led to a physical confrontation.

Neighbors told deputies they heard a disturbance, and shortly after, a gunshot. Moments later, they told deputies a man was screaming that his wife just shot herself.

Deputies said the couple’s 3-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son were in the apartment when the shooting occurred. Fortunately, they were not injured during the incident and were released to family members, deputies confirmed.

Ad

Banks is currently being held in the Harris County Jail.