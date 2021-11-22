Police suspect woman attacked, killed by her own dogs in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police suspect a 48-year-old woman was attacked and killed by her own dogs last Friday in southwest Houston.

On Monday, officers responding to a call said they found Tiffany L. Frangione, 48, dead in the backyard of a home located in the 12400 block of Rockampton Drive at about 10:50 a.m.

Police said she had puncture wounds to her neck.

A preliminary investigation indicated Frangione let her dogs out into the backyard, and they fought with the neighbor’s dogs through the fence. Authorities said it appears Frangione attempted to intervene and was possibly attacked by her own dogs.

The investigation is pending Frangione’s cause of death, which is to be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, authorities said. Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

The dogs, in custody of BARC, are scheduled to be euthanized Monday. There were two dogs, though BARC does not have info on the breeds of the dogs. BARC said Frangione’s husband signed off on giving BARC custody of the animals and the euthanasia.