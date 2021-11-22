Memorial Hermann now offering COVID-19 boosters to all eligible adults 18 and over

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann announced Monday that it’s now offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine booster shots to all adults ages 18 years and older who received their second dose at least six months ago.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots will be available in addition to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters, which have been available to all eligible adults 18 and over since October.

Patients who are eligible for a booster shot will be able to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Mixing and matching brands will also be allowed. Patients are encouraged to speak with their physician to determine whether a booster shot is recommended for them and, if so, which one.

To ensure the Memorial Hermann clinic has the booster shot you prefer, check its website before you go.

Registration is not required, and walk-ins will be welcome. Patients will need to bring their photo ID and COVID-19 Vaccination Card with them.

For more information about the booster shot, click here.