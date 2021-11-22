‘Many will go without’: 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Super Feast facing ‘terrible’ shortage of food donations

HOUSTON – Super Feast will be holding an Emergency Food Drive on Monday in wake of food shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors.

The food drive will take place outside the George R. Brown Convention Center between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Organizers encourage community members to give food donation items needed to help feed thousands of Houstonians for the 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Super Feast, which will be held on Thanksgiving Day at George R. Brown Convention Center.

More than 25,000 underprivileged individuals, families, senior citizens, and veterans are expected to be served this holiday season.

“If we don’t meet our goal within the next 36 hours, many will go without a food basket and hot turkey dinner for Thanksgiving,” a spokesperson for the event said in a news release.