Man shot to death after argument in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas – A man was shot and killed Sunday evening after an argument between him and another person in SE Houston, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded in the 6600 block of Madrid Street around 7 p.m, according to Houston police.

HPD officials tell KPRC 2 that when they arrived on the scene, they found a Black man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say some time during the argument between the two, the suspected shooter pulled out a gun and opened fire on the victim.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene immediately after.

A large police presence was noted at the scene which caused many neighbors to populate the area.