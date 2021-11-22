KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon among judges of Houston ‘Gingerbread Build-Off’ competition

HOUSTON – Get ready to eat your hearts out Houston.

The 12th annual ‘Gingerbread Build-Off’ returns this holiday season and a familiar face will be among the judges for this year’s competition.

The event will kickoff on Dec. 11, at Levy Park where teams will be competing to design the best architectural and totally edible creations using gingerbread and other sugary confections. Teams will have up to five hours to construct and decorate their structures.

Gingerbread build-off 2019, 2 place runner up. (Architecture Center Houston)

Each team can also compete in other categories including: Parks and Recreation, Architectural Icons, Tallest Standing Structure, Best Holiday Themed, Best Non-Holiday themed, and Best Houston-centric.

The event is set to have a notable judges roster, including KPRC’s Rose-Ann Aragon. The judges are set to cast their votes on who will be named champions at this year’s event.

KPRC 2 Rose-Ann Aragon enjoying a Tokyo sunset at the Olympic Games. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This year’s competition will include 31 teams, comprised of local architects, engineers, design professionals, students, and enthusiasts. They will be battling it out to take home the prize of Grand Prix de Show.

Ad

This event is free and open to the public. There will also be a kids’ construction play zone and a special performance.

Event Day Schedule:

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Team Check-in

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Competition Building and Kids Construction Zone

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Houston Bronze Ensemble Performance

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Awards