Former Katy gas station employee sentenced to 5 years in prison for recording woman using restroom

KATY – A former Valero gas station employee has been sentenced to five years in prison after deputies said he recorded a customer using the restroom without their consent.

Kevin Jermain Burrell was charged with improper photography in a bathroom or changing room. He was sentenced on Friday in the 248th state district court.

On March 26, 2017, around 2:35 a.m., deputies said a woman entered a Valero gas station located at 402 South Mason Road in Katy to purchase gas and cigarettes.

According to court documents, the woman said after she purchased her items she decided to use the bathroom. Before entering, the woman said an employee stopped her abruptly and asked her to wait before using the restroom. The woman told deputies that the employee, later identified as Burrell, then entered the bathroom and stayed for a couple of minutes before exiting the bathroom pushing a mop bucket out.

According to the court documents, the woman then entered the restroom and began using the toilet before noticing a small pinhole in the white trash can facing her inside the bathroom. The woman said she finished using the restroom and immediately went over to the trash can and opened the lid and found a black cell phone recording her. Deputies said the woman then removed the phone and placed it inside her bra before exiting the bathroom and store and filing a report with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Ad

Deputies reviewed the video taken on the phone, which showed the woman’s private area and buttocks while she was using the bathroom.

Burell was later arrested and on Nov. 19, was sentenced to five years in prison. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will decide where Burell will be housed for his sentence.