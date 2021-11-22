Deputies investigating after woman shot to death in north Harris County, HCSO says

Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman was possibly shot to death in north Harris County Monday. READ MORE: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/11/22/deputies-investigating-after-woman-possibly-shot-to-death-in-north-harris-county-hcso-says/ FOLLOW US: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2 SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKQECjul8nw1KW_JzfBTP1A BECOME A KPRC 2 INSIDER: https://www.click2houston.com/

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman was shot to death in north Harris County Monday.

Deputies said it happened at a home located in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Precinct 4 units responded to the initial call about the shooting. Gonzalez said a 28-year-old woman was found dead with a possible gunshot wound. Gonzalez said the suspect, possibly a family member, fled the scene.

Deputies said a woman called authorities and told them her brother and the woman were in the home fighting.

Five children between the ages of 3 and 8 years old were in the home during the time of the shooting, deputies said. Authorities said they are not sure if the kids are the victim’s, the suspect’s or their children together. The children are okay and with family members at this time, investigators said.

According to deputies, there have been issues at the home before. Investigators said the man was out on bond for some type of family violence/terroristic threat.

Deputies are now working to get a warrant to search inside the home. A search for the suspect is also underway.