FREE RIDES: Uber offers safe alternative to drinking and driving this holiday season

TEXAS – Recent data has revealed an increase in traffic-related deaths around the state of Texas, and unfortunately, The Lone Star state isn’t the only area seeing the scary incline.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), the number of traffic deaths in the U.S. surged “nearly 20% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2020.” Experts say the dangers are even higher during the holiday season.

That’s why popular ride-sharing app Uber partnered with the GHSA to distribute a total of $95,000 in grant funds to five states, including Texas.

The funds will be distributed in an effort to prevent drivers who may be impaired by alcohol or drugs this holiday season from getting behind the wheel.

GHSA’s website indicates that Houston and Harris County have the highest concentration of impaired driving fatalities in the entire state of Texas.

“As part of its multi-pronged statewide campaign, “Ride Sober. No Regrets.,” the state will also activate its partner network on social media to amplify the availability of Uber holiday ride credits. The goal is to reach more than 500,000 people,” the site read.

“There are already too many families that will have empty chairs at their holiday dinner tables this year because of the pandemic,” said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. “It’s tragic and frustrating to see even more lives lost on our roads from completely preventable drunk and drug-impaired driving crashes. GHSA is proud to partner with Uber to help states provide people a safe and convenient alternative to driving impaired.”