Texas youth football team booted from playoffs for being ‘too good’

The top team in a youth football association in Texas was barred from the playoffs after officials decided the team was “too good,” a league official said.

The Flower Mound Rebels, which is made up of 7- and 8-year-olds, had a perfect record and had outscored their opponents 199-6, Keller Youth Association Vice President Rhett Taylor told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Taylor, whose own team was beaten 33-0 by the Rebels, told the station that the team had “dominated” the recreation-level league — a performance that was behind the decision to keep them out of the playoffs.

