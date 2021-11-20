HISD Superintendent Millard House II on his first 100 day: ‘I’m not a politician. I’m an educator.’

He’s just completed his first 100 days as Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District. Millard House II says many of those days were spent listening to the parents, teachers and staff about their priorities. “I’m proud of what we’ve done to get us to this particular point and we have a plan for what the future’s going to look like.” That future, House says, will form the foundation of a five year strategic plan that will take HISD to a higher and more equitable quality of education throughout the district. He says he is aware of an elevated level of attention paid to school boards by activists who seek to influence the way children are taught. “Politics has taken a turn into public education like we’ve never seen before,” he said. “But I’m not a politician. I’m an educator and my job is to develop the plans, make sure we execute the plans to do what’s best for kids.

Stephanie Lewis, the Regional Director of the City Wide Club of America is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and says they have made increased arrangements for those wanting to sit down to a meal. “Last year we found that many people were not able to be served because the couldn’t drive up,” she said. “So this year we’re incorporating on a limited scale, the sit and sup or the in-person dining. We’re bringing that back! She says those wanting to volunteer should call (713)752-2582.

To say Atlas Scholars is a one of kind opportunity is an understatement! Once accepted into the three year program, scholars receive year round mentorships, exposure to real world high pressure professional environments AND pay during their Summers. Craig Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Iapetus Holdings, a privately held LLC that focuses on energy service companies.

Atlas Scholars was his idea to provide the kind opportunity to underserved youth that he did not have. Zion Duplechain is a Junior at HISD’s Energy Institute High School and heading into his third year as an Atlas Scholar. “If you lack motivation this program will provide it and you also have to hold yourself accountable,” he said. “I’d say if you want to join this program, be prepared to be pushed to be held accountable for your actions. December 1st is when the application period for 9th graders opens. See more details below.

