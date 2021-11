READ MORE FOR TRAFFIC UPDATES: https://www.click2houston.com/traffic/ FOLLOW US: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2 SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKQECjul8nw1KW_JzfBTP1A BECOME A KPRC 2 INSIDER: https://www.click2houston.com/

HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler on Highway 290 near Hollister is blocking several outbound lanes.

The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department are currently at the scene.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the traffic buildup becomes more intense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.