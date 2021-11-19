Have you seen her? Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old San Antonio girl believed to be in danger, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl believed to be in grave danger.

Police said Bella Martinez has been missing since Thursday. Officers have described her as being a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an ice cube on it, black ripped jeans, and black Crocs, police said.

Officers said they are looking for Aryel Moreno, 17, in connection to Martinez’s abduction.

Police have described Moreno as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. Moreno is driving a gold Chevy Impala with a dent on the right-side passenger door, according to SAPD.

Investigators said the suspect was last heard from in San Antonio. Law enforcement believes Martinez is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s and Moreno’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7425.