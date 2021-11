Houston firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire at a southwest Houston apartment complex Friday. READ MORE: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/11/19/firefighters-working-to-put-out-2-alarm-apartment-fire-in-southwest-houston/ FOLLOW US: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2 SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKQECjul8nw1KW_JzfBTP1A BECOME A KPRC 2 INSIDER: https://www.click2houston.com/

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters are working to put out a two-alarm fire at a southwest Houston apartment complex Friday.

Officials said the fire happened at an apartment complex located at 10940 Meadowglen Lane.

According to firefighters, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.