Biden says he is ‘considering’ diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Asked by reporters about the possibility of the boycott during an Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Biden responded that it was “something we are considering.”

A diplomatic boycott suggests that the U.S. would not send an official government delegation to the Games but would still allow U.S. athletes to compete, although White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to say how the president defined it.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.