‘Trampled and traumatized’: Dr. Phil to speak with Astroworld Festival concertgoers in new episode

Dr. Phil interviewed and ICU nurse and other festival attendees who told their stories

HOUSTON – An ICU nurse set to appear on Dr. Phil describes her near-death experience at the Astroworld Festival.

Amid the trampling and traumatization, Madeline Eskins said she passed out twice. She said when she regained consciousness, she had no time to gather herself because she quickly jumped in to save others’ lives.

“When I woke up, I was looking at a bunch of people around me and checking up on them,” Eskins said.

She said her nursing instincts kicked in immediately, and right away, she knew her skills were needed.

“A kid in one of the security guard’s arms, he looked really bad. I asked if he had checked for a pulse and he hadn’t, so I checked for a pulse and I couldn’t find one,” Eskins said.

She then told that guard to take the child to the medical tent for help, but it was clear he wasn’t the only one in need.

“Another security guard said he needed help. I followed him and found three people laid out in front of me getting CPR. They were in cardiac arrest,” Eskins said.

Some concertgoers describe the vibe as dark and apocalyptic.

“The festival theme had like this dystopian theme, kind of like driving fear into the crowd before the artist even came out,” said one concertgoer.

Now, some are questioning whether the setup helped contribute to the tragic outcome

“I’d been to nine shows. All the shows have had open space, but this time, the barricades were there and even myself was like ‘this is a horrible idea,’” said another concertgoer, Jesus Ochoa.

You can listen to the concertgoers tell their full stories on the full episode of Dr. Phil, which airs Thursday at 1 p.m. on KPRC 2.