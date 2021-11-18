Texas man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to entice minor through social media

MCALLEN – A 27-year-old McAllen man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after admitting he intended to engage in sexual activity with a minor female, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday.

David Montelongo pleaded guilty on June 24.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Montelongo to 120 months in federal prison.

In handing down the sentence, the court noted that Montelongo had committed a very serious offense, which was not impulsive as it had taken place over some length of time. Judge Crane also referenced how Montelongo knew his conduct was wrong.

The judge also ordered Montelongo to serve five years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements restricting his access to children. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

On Jan. 21, officials said Montelongo began to coerce an individual he believed to be a 13-year-old female on a popular social media site. In their communications, Montelongo discussed the sexual acts he desired to perform on the minor and take her virginity.

Montelongo requested to meet the minor in person at a park in McAllen, at which time he expected to engage in sexual activity with her, according to court documents. Montelongo saw authorities and fled upon arrival. Law enforcement later took him into custody on March 10.

Montelongo has been and will remain in custody pending his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.