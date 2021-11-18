Now hiring: Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office recruiting for several positions, including deputies, dispatchers

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Know someone who needs a job? The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office will hold a hiring event for multiple officer positions this Friday and Saturday.

Applications are being accepted now to fill several positions over the next few months, including patrol deputies, detention officers, and 9-1-1 dispatchers, according to a news release.

The hiring event will feature a one-on-one with current employees within the agency, pre-interviews, and same-day on-site testing and results.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a statement that the county’s needs are growing and the agency needs to keep up by recruiting qualified candidates to serve.

The FBCSO hiring event is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond. The sheriff’s office says more hiring events will be scheduled in the near future.

To learn more and to sign up, click here. You can also send an email to fbcsohr@fortbendcountytx.gov or call 281-238-1586.