Man found dead with stab wounds near University of Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with apparent stab wounds in a wooded area near the University of Houston, police say.

Police said it happened in the 3500 block of Drew Street near Scott Street Thursday morning. Houston police tweeted that officers were called to the scene at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the victim is 30 years old, and was found in a vacant lot. They do not have any additional information at this time.

Homicide detectives and medical examiners were called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.