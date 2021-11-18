64º

‘I am running′: State Sen. John Whitmire says he will run for Mayor of Houston in 2023

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – State Sen. John Whitmire told KPRC 2 he will run for Mayor of Houston in 2023.

“I told supporters my plans. But currently I am focusing on the senate race,” Whitmire confirmed to KPRC 2′s Investigative team. “We have unfinished business in legislature . Bail bond reform etc. but yes I am running in 2023.  There will be an official announcement in the future.”

The City of Houston Secretary’s Office told KPRC 2 no one has filed yet to run for Houston Mayor and added that the filing deadline is in 2022.

Whitmire currently represents the state’s 15th Senatorial District, which comprises of north Houston and portions of Harris County.

Whitmire has over 38 years of service in the Texas Senate. He was first elected to the Texas Senate in 1982. Previously, he served 10 years in the Texas House of Representatives.

Born in Hillsboro, Texas, Whitmire moved to Houston where he graduated from Waltrip High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Houston and later attended the Bates College of Law.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019.

