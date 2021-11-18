How to get a free reusable red holiday cup at Starbucks today

Starbucks is offering free limited-edition reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage.

The festive freebie is available at participating U.S. stores while supplies last, the coffeehouse company stated in release.

The red cup giveaway is available in-store, by mobile order and pickup, curbside pickup and through delivery on Uber Eats.

The red cup promotion is part of Starbucks’ goal to reduce single use cup waste by 50 percent by 2030. The 2021 reusable cup is made with 50 percent recycled material.

“As we build on our strong start to the holiday season, we’re delighted to bring back our reusable red cup giveaway for the fourth straight year,” Brady Brewer, chief marketing officer for Starbucks, said in a statement. “The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals.”

Okay, so what exactly do you need to order to secure yourself a reusable red cup? Answer: A handcrafted holiday or fall beverage, which includes the Apple Crisp Macchiato, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.