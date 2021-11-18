Deputy constables searching for suspect who shot man in arms during road rage incident on Beltway 8: Pct. 7

HOUSTON – Deputy constables with Precinct 7 are looking for someone who opened fire and shot a driver while they were driving on Beltway 8 in southwest Houston.

Investigators are searching for a white Chevy Express van and at the time of the shooting, ladders were on the roof.

Investigators said there was an altercation as the driver in a white van and the victim in a silver pickup truck were merging on the S. Sam Houston Tollway and Hillcroft at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There was an exchange of words between the drivers, detectives said.

The victim said he saw the driver give a gun to the passenger, who then started firing shots at the victim’s truck while hanging out of the window.

The victim was shot in both arms, he kept driving and pulled over at the Taquerias Arandas on Gessner near the Southwest Freeway for help.

He’s expected to recover but will remain hospitalized for another two to three days because he lost a lot of blood.

Investigators said they’re searching to see if any cameras on the Sam Houston Tollway caught the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Precinct 7 Harris County Constable’s Office at (713) 643-6602.