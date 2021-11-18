Astroworld Festival victims’ attorneys to hold news conference

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

HOUSTON – Four attorneys working for those who were hurt or died during the Astroworld Festival are holding a news conference on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

The group of lawyers said in a news release that they are forming a “united front” to “fight together for the loved ones during this difficult time.”

Attorneys Benny Agosto, Ricardo Ramos, Clark Martin and Dominique Calhoun are holding the news conference. The news release said experts are also expected to attend to discuss the mental health aspects of the situation.