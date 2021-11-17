Woman charged with manslaughter after victim dies from illegal silicone buttock injections, court documents say

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged with manslaughter after she was accused of giving another woman illegal silicone butt injections while unlicensed, court documents say.

Lisa Fernandez, 47, appeared before a judge Wednesday and was given a $40,000 bond. According to court documents, Marja McClendon traveled to Houston from St. Louis, Missouri, on April 24, 2018 to get the procedure. During the procedure, McClendon reportedly experienced shortness of breath and coughing. A witness said Fernandez had to stop the procedure several times after McClendon complained of being in pain. Court documents say the woman had to go to North Memorial Hospital and left the emergency room after she was evaluated.

According to a witness, McClendon went back to see Fernandez the same day and told her the first round of injections had “gone bad,” but Fernandez would not give McClendon her money back, which lead to a verbal altercation. After not being able to get her money back, McClendon decided to continue with the second round of injections the next day, court documents said.

McClendon began having even more difficulties as she started coughing up blood the next day, according to the witness. Court documents said she went back to the hospital before traveling back home to St. Louis, where she died on April 30, 2018.

Authorities said they used a series of text messages to confirm the date of McClendon’s procedure. Fernandez told prosecutors she knew the risks of the procedure if it was done incorrectly, including the lungs filling up with blood and death.