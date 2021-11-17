Woman accused of stabbing her cousin in back at southwest Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is accused of stabbing her cousin in the back at their southwest Houston apartment, Houston police said Wednesday.

Imari Row, 22, is charged with aggravated assault on a family member.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 12200 block of Fondren Road at 10:30 p.m.

Police said Row and Kendall Ballard, 34, live in the same apartment and they began arguing. Row grabbed a knife and told Ballard to leave, police said, and then Ballard then threw an object at Row, striking her in the head. Row then stabbed Ballard multiple times in the back, according to a news release from Houston police.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Ballard to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers took Row into custody and charged her in the case.