Toy safety: This is what parents need to look out for when shopping for Christmas gifts this year

HOUSTON – Houston parents are starting to feel the struggle when it comes to buying their kids’ favorite toys this holiday season, and one report says many counterfeit or recalled toys have already made it to their shopping carts.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Service released its 36th Annual Toy Safety Report, which highlights the risks when purchasing the most popular toys on the market and what to do when you see recalled toys and/or “knockoff” brands -- counterfeit items that are similar to the real thing, but cheaply sold.

The 32-page report explains that recalled toys post numerous risks, including but not limited to high levels of lead, choking hazards caused by small parts and swallowing unfamiliar parts.

The Consumer Product Safety commission, which assisted in the report, echoed that toys sold in retail stores such as Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are safe to purchase.

To find and read the report, click here.