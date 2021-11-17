‘QAnon Shaman’ is sentenced to over 3 years for role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riots. On January 9, Chansley was arrested on federal charges of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds"Trump supporters clashed with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

The Arizona man known as the “QAnon Shaman” will serve 41 months in prison after storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors had asked that Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to a single count of felony obstruction of an official proceeding, serve 51 months followed by three years of supervised release. They also asked that he pay $2,000 in restitution.

With his furry horned hat, six-foot spear and bare, tattooed chest, prosecutors described Chansley as the “public face of the Capitol riot” in a sentencing memo.

