‘QAnon Shaman’ is sentenced to over 3 years for role in Capitol riot

The Arizona man known as the “QAnon Shaman” will serve 41 months in prison after storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors had asked that Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to a single count of felony obstruction of an official proceeding, serve 51 months followed by three years of supervised release. They also asked that he pay $2,000 in restitution.
With his furry horned hat, six-foot spear and bare, tattooed chest, prosecutors described Chansley as the “public face of the Capitol riot” in a sentencing memo.