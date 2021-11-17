82º

PHOTOS: HISD unveils winners of student holiday greeting card art competition

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

"It's Cold Outside" by Madison Mitchell, Oak Forest Elementary School courtesy HISD (HISD)

HOUSTON – Check out the winning greeting cards from kids all around HISD schools from Houston Independent School District’s 30th Annual Holiday Greeting Card Competition. HISD unveiled the following greeting cards in an announcement this week.

According to a press release from HISD, there were 93 submissions to the competition, with 19 finalists selected.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNERS:

“Happy Howl-idays” by Jocelyn Ajucum, Westbury High School

Greeting card created by Jocelyn Ajucum of Westbury High School, provided by Houston Independent School District (HISD)

“The Gift of Giving” by Ria Andavarapu, T.H. Rogers Middle School

"The Gift of Giving" by Ria Andavarapu of T.H. Rogers Middle School, courtesy HISD (HISD)

“It’s Cold Outside” by Madison Mitchell, Oak Forest Elementary School

"It's Cold Outside" by Madison Mitchell of Oak Forest Elementary School, courtesy HISD (HISD)

You can also watch a video HISD made of the finalists’ entries here.

